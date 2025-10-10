HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackSky Technology is $25.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of $29.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackSky Technology is 285MM, an increase of 172.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackSky Technology. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSY is 0.07%, an increase of 92.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.96% to 19,253K shares. The put/call ratio of BKSY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,210K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 100.59% over the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 1,244K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 905K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 142.81% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 885K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 880K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

