HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Bionano Genomics (NasdaqCM:BNGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 498.15% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bionano Genomics is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 498.15% from its latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bionano Genomics is 141MM, an increase of 389.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNGO is 0.00%, an increase of 98.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.65% to 244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 64K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 95.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 106.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing a decrease of 3,196.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 69.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 29.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 64.15% over the last quarter.

Carret Asset Management holds 25K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.