HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:BMRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.58% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $92.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 50.58% from its latest reported closing price of $61.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 3,711MM, an increase of 19.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,118 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.20%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.62% to 220,297K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,229K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,772K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,687K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,108K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 8.03% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,770K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 8,322K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,289K shares , representing a decrease of 47.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 40.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,247K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,214K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 26.30% over the last quarter.

