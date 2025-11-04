HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Benitec Biopharma (NasdaqCM:BNTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.57% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma is $26.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.57% from its latest reported closing price of $15.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Benitec Biopharma is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 123.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.12%, an increase of 71.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 24,389K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 9,877K shares representing 37.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,903K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,701K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,973K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 1,150K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 26.09% over the last quarter.

