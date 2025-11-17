HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (BRNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:BRNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 562.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 562.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRNS is 1.63%, an increase of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 9,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 5,197K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,514K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,420K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DC Funds holds 642K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Johns Hopkins University holds 122K shares. No change in the last quarter.

