HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAM:ASM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.35% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines is $5.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $6.86. The average price target represents an increase of 33.35% from its latest reported closing price of $4.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avino Silver & Gold Mines is 68MM, a decrease of 14.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 27.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASM is 0.16%, an increase of 83.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.10% to 32,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,209K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,916K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 3,710K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 41.56% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,700K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 69.66% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,075K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 87.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 1,267.13% over the last quarter.

