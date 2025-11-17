HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Atlas Lithium (ATLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Atlas Lithium (NasdaqCM:ATLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 366.82% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Lithium is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 366.82% from its latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Lithium is 199MM, an increase of 110,188.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Lithium. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLX is 0.07%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.93% to 2,738K shares. The put/call ratio of ATLX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 602K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 88.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLX by 389.31% over the last quarter.

Cross Staff Investments holds 566K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLX by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 511K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 35.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLX by 78.91% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 449K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 334K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLX by 18.09% over the last quarter.

