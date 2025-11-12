HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:ARTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 316.12% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Artiva Biotherapeutics is $16.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 316.12% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artiva Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARTV is 0.03%, an increase of 45.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.73% to 19,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,853K shares representing 40.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,353K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,610K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 1,149K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARTV by 48.07% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 867K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARTV by 63.86% over the last quarter.

