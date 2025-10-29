HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.45% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is $31.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 60.45% from its latest reported closing price of $19.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 188MM, a decrease of 21.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.10%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 110,533K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 31,425K shares representing 29.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,967K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 51.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 85.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,037K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 4,000K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,127K shares , representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 34.29% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,689K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares , representing an increase of 30.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 21.34% over the last quarter.

