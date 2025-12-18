HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Aprea Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:APRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,076.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aprea Therapeutics is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,076.28% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aprea Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aprea Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRE is 0.01%, an increase of 38.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.91% to 1,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 539K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 270K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 206K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 137K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

