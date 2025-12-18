HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Alumis (ALMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Alumis (NasdaqGS:ALMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.07% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alumis is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 75.07% from its latest reported closing price of $11.07 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alumis. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALMS is 0.34%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 81,658K shares. The put/call ratio of ALMS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AyurMaya Capital Management Company holds 15,140K shares representing 15.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,140K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%.

Foresite Capital Management V holds 5,779K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,801K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,620K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management VI holds 4,248K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

