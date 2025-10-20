HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Alpha Cognition (ACOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Alpha Cognition (NasdaqCM:ACOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.68% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alpha Cognition is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 192.68% from its latest reported closing price of $6.97 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Cognition. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACOG is 0.55%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.77% to 5,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solas Capital Management holds 1,276K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 70.11% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,096K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 918K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 161.19% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 869K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 40.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 377K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 58.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 12.29% over the last quarter.

