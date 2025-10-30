HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Akebia Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AKBA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 259.43% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Akebia Therapeutics is $7.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 259.43% from its latest reported closing price of $2.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akebia Therapeutics is 67MM, a decrease of 67.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akebia Therapeutics. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKBA is 0.05%, an increase of 51.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.77% to 128,050K shares. The put/call ratio of AKBA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,965K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,843K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 71.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,234K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 104.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,074K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,031K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 104.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,194K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 74.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,934K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares , representing an increase of 30.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 129.77% over the last quarter.

