HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ADC Therapeutics is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 97.54% from its latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADC Therapeutics is 238MM, an increase of 208.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADC Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.28%, an increase of 50.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.84% to 72,727K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 15,667K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 10,468K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,543K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 54.74% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,764K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,907K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 96.66% over the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 2,833K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

