HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of 5E Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:FEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.86% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for 5E Advanced Materials is $9.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 56.86% from its latest reported closing price of $6.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 5E Advanced Materials is 9MM, an increase of 16,763.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5E Advanced Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEAM is 0.25%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 8,044K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bluescape Energy Partners holds 7,497K shares representing 33.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 189K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 91K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 93.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 1,095.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LeClair Wealth Partners holds 37K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

