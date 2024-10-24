HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of WidePoint (WYY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of WidePoint (NYSEAM:WYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.30% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for WidePoint is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 66.30% from its latest reported closing price of $3.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WidePoint is 111MM, a decrease of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in WidePoint. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYY is 0.00%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 1,166K shares. The put/call ratio of WYY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Financial Strategies holds 100K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYY by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 88K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYY by 68.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYY by 88.63% over the last quarter.

Widepoint Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WidePoint Corporation is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.