HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Westwater Resources (WWR) with Buy Recommendation

March 11, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Westwater Resources (NYSEAM:WWR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwater Resources. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWR is 0.00%, an increase of 27.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.79% to 5,155K shares. WWR / Westwater Resources, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WWR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WWR / Westwater Resources, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,414K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 608K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 19.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Annandale Capital holds 250K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwater Resources Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Westwater Resources is focused on developing battery-grade graphite to serve green energy markets such as electric vehicles and grid electrical storage for renewable energy, in addition to alkaline power cell and other battery markets. The Company's battery-grade graphite projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced, natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. Operation of the pilot plant is underway and is scheduled to produce ULTRA-PMGTM, ULTRA-DEXDGTM and ULTRA-CSPGTM in quantities that facilitate qualification testing at potential customers.

