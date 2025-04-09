HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of vTv Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VTVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.95% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for vTv Therapeutics is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 125.95% from its latest reported closing price of $15.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in vTv Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTVT is 0.02%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 207K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 178K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 97K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTVT by 9.14% over the last quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy.

