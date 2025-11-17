HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Vivos Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VVOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.28% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vivos Therapeutics is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 121.28% from its latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vivos Therapeutics is 39MM, an increase of 170.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivos Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVOS is 0.02%, an increase of 243.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.23% to 693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connective Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Strategic Wealth Designers holds 100K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVOS by 56.35% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 44K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 59.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVOS by 39.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

