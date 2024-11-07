HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Vivani Medical (VANI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Vivani Medical (NasdaqCM:VANI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 547.62% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vivani Medical is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 547.62% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vivani Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivani Medical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VANI is 0.05%, an increase of 28.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 5,700K shares. The put/call ratio of VANI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 2,126K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing a decrease of 25.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Tanager Wealth Management LLP holds 1,303K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 570K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 331K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 328K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANI by 32.71% over the last quarter.

Vivani Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California.

