HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Veritone (LSE:0LP5) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Veritone (LSE:0LP5) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.17% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veritone is 3.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3.49 GBX to a high of 3.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 42.17% from its latest reported closing price of 2.48 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veritone is 178MM, an increase of 42.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritone. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 21.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LP5 is 0.05%, an increase of 179.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 9,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 2,447K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LP5 by 20.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 653K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LP5 by 55.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverback Asset Management holds 425K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 23.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LP5 by 29.86% over the last quarter.

