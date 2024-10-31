HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:VNDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.51% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $8.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.26 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 80.51% from its latest reported closing price of $4.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 282MM, an increase of 54.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNDA is 0.05%, an increase of 31.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.64% to 48,100K shares. The put/call ratio of VNDA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,114K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,153K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 65.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,982K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares , representing a decrease of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 1.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNDA by 121.20% over the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients.

