HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LKB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LKB) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LKB is 0.05%, an increase of 31.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 48,100K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,114K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,153K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 65.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,982K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares , representing a decrease of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 1.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 121.20% over the last quarter.

