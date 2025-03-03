HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of TuHURA Biosciences (NasdaqCM:HURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 413.17% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for TuHURA Biosciences is $12.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.34 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 413.17% from its latest reported closing price of $2.41 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in TuHURA Biosciences. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 474K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 376K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 265K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

Suncoast Equity Management holds 103K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 93K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

