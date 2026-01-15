HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of TOYO Co. (TOYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of TOYO Co. (NasdaqCM:TOYO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in TOYO Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOYO is 0.00%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.96% to 251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 173K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOYO by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 226.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYO by 57.50% over the last quarter.

