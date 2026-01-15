Stocks
TOYO

HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of TOYO Co. (TOYO) with Buy Recommendation

January 15, 2026 — 07:04 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of TOYO Co. (NasdaqCM:TOYO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in TOYO Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOYO is 0.00%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.96% to 251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 173K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOYO by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 226.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYO by 57.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for TOYO Co., Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of TOYO Co., Ltd.-> See our take on TOYO Co., Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TOYO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.