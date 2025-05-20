HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of TMC the metals (TMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of TMC the metals (NasdaqGS:TMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.73% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for TMC the metals is $6.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.66 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 66.73% from its latest reported closing price of $3.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TMC the metals is 1,061MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMC the metals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.03%, an increase of 51.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.39% to 36,315K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 18,588K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,727K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 51.61% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 4,270K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 173.43% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 2,946K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,180K shares , representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,510K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 43.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 194.66% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,178K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing a decrease of 45.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 4.98% over the last quarter.

TMC the metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TMC the metals company Inc. operates as an electric vehicles battery metal company. The Company produces metals from polymetallic rocks to store clean energy and power electric vehicles. TMC the metals serves customers worldwide.

