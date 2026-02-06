HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Titan Mining (TII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Titan Mining (NYSEAM:TII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.48% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Titan Mining is $3.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.56 to a high of $6.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.48% from its latest reported closing price of $3.94 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan Mining. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AlphaCore Capital holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

HighTower Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Stone House Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Farther Finance Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

