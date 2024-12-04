HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (GPCR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:GPCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.65% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $89.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 169.65% from its latest reported closing price of $33.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPCR is 0.36%, an increase of 44.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 75,477K shares. The put/call ratio of GPCR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,770K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,548K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 84.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,322K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 6.60% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,041K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares , representing an increase of 26.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,957K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 56.24% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,530K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 19.36% over the last quarter.

