HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Spire Global (SPIR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.49% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spire Global is $14.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 75.49% from its latest reported closing price of $8.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spire Global is 274MM, an increase of 254.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire Global. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIR is 0.08%, an increase of 17.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 13,289K shares. The put/call ratio of SPIR is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 1,875K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 682K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 71.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 670K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 54.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lane Generational holds 531K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.