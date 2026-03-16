HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Solid Power (SLDP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Solid Power (NasdaqGS:SLDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.67% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solid Power is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 126.67% from its latest reported closing price of $3.15 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Solid Power is 54MM, an increase of 202.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Power. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 21.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDP is 0.29%, an increase of 52.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 78,718K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 5,880K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,399K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 29.54% over the last quarter.

Riverstone Holdings holds 4,695K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,233K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,495K shares , representing a decrease of 53.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,112K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 26.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,506K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 20.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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