HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:SLNO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.04% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics is $69.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.04% from its latest reported closing price of $47.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Soleno Therapeutics is 38MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNO is 0.51%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.77% to 45,818K shares. The put/call ratio of SLNO is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 7,317K shares representing 18.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,418K shares , representing a decrease of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,072K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,359K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,205K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,082K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

