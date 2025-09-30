HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Skye Bioscience (SKYE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Skye Bioscience (NasdaqGM:SKYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.33% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Skye Bioscience is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 294.33% from its latest reported closing price of $3.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skye Bioscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skye Bioscience. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 13.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYE is 0.20%, an increase of 107.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.96% to 20,763K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYE is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

5AM Venture Management holds 9,913K shares representing 31.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 2,008K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,451K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,098K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares , representing a decrease of 47.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYE by 101.08% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 767K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

