HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sintx Technologies (SINT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Sintx Technologies (NasdaqCM:SINT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 508.96% Upside

As of April 10, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sintx Technologies is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 508.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.68 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sintx Technologies is 3MM, an increase of 241.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sintx Technologies. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SINT is 0.00%, an increase of 37.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.09% to 284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 90K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing a decrease of 22.09%.

Veracity Capital holds 77K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 34.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 25.36% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 12K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Broadway Wealth Solutions holds 10K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 40.08% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.