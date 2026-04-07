HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sharplink (SBET) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Sharplink (NasdaqCM:SBET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.44% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sharplink is $19.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 211.44% from its latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sharplink is 762MM, an increase of 2,615.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sharplink. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 15.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBET is 0.11%, an increase of 51.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.08% to 92,469K shares. The put/call ratio of SBET is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Qube Research & Technologies holds 6,880K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 4,771K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,169K shares , representing a decrease of 29.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 57.93% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,269K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares , representing an increase of 41.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 16.19% over the last quarter.

ParaFi Capital holds 3,902K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 35.99% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,239K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 64.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 44.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.