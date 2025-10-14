HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Senti Biosciences (SNTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Senti Biosciences (NasdaqCM:SNTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 719.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Senti Biosciences is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 719.64% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Senti Biosciences is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senti Biosciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNTI is 0.04%, an increase of 62.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.87% to 6,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 3,776K shares representing 14.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 892K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 888K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 381K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing a decrease of 96.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 81.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 84.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNTI by 258.13% over the last quarter.

