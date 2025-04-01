HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Rezolve AI (RZLV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Rezolve AI (NasdaqGM:RZLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 405.79% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rezolve AI is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 405.79% from its latest reported closing price of $1.21 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolve AI. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 181.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLV is 0.02%, an increase of 120.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 937.24% to 2,741K shares. The put/call ratio of RZLV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,086K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 432K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 182K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Magnetar Financial holds 131K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

K2 Principal Fund holds 131K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

