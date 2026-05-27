HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Red Cat Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.71% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings is $20.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 106.71% from its latest reported closing price of $9.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Red Cat Holdings is 143MM, an increase of 162.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCAT is 0.09%, an increase of 187.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.80% to 67,269K shares. The put/call ratio of RCAT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,533K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,033K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,597K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,334K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 96.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 5,139.21% over the last quarter.

Defiance ETFs holds 1,952K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 98.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 4,426.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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