HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Predictive Oncology (POAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Predictive Oncology (NasdaqCM:POAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 466.60% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Predictive Oncology is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 466.60% from its latest reported closing price of $0.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Predictive Oncology. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POAI is 0.00%, an increase of 48.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.16% to 325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAI by 26.37% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAI by 77.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 36K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 96.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POAI by 142.54% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 32K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Predictive Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Predictive Oncology operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in cell culture media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

