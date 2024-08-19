HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Predictive Oncology (MUN:S1K) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Predictive Oncology (MUN:S1K) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Predictive Oncology. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S1K is 0.00%, an increase of 48.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.16% to 325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1K by 26.37% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S1K by 77.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 36K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 96.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S1K by 142.54% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 32K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

