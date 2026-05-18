HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Picard Medical (PMI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Picard Medical (NYSEAM:PMI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Picard Medical. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 86.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMI is 0.00%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMI by 67.52% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Wealth Management Partners holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMI by 35.29% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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