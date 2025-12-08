HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Pasithea Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:KTTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pasithea Therapeutics is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 80.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pasithea Therapeutics is 48MM, an increase of 317,235.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pasithea Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 52.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTTA is 0.06%, an increase of 35.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.97% to 815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 258K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTTA by 20.42% over the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 194K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 72.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTTA by 68.25% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 67K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 30.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTTA by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 36K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 34K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.