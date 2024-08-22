HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NasdaqGM:OBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.08% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 164.08% from its latest reported closing price of $6.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 5MM, an increase of 119.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBIO is 0.02%, an increase of 37.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.90% to 14,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,621K shares representing 14.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,546K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 698K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 47.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 553K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 33.58% over the last quarter.

