HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Ondas Holdings (ONDS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Ondas Holdings (NasdaqCM:ONDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.13% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ondas Holdings is $6.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.13% from its latest reported closing price of $9.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ondas Holdings is 204MM, an increase of 1,166.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ondas Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 38.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONDS is 0.08%, an increase of 153.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 213.92% to 57,422K shares. The put/call ratio of ONDS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 7,541K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AWM Investment holds 5,793K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cresset Asset Management holds 4,668K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 72.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 467.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,273K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 45.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 191.09% over the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 3,845K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

