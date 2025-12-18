HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Ocean Power Technologies (NYSEAM:OPTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 350.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ocean Power Technologies is $1.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 350.53% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocean Power Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPTT is 0.01%, an increase of 1,654.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.10% to 18,649K shares. The put/call ratio of OPTT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,646K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,573K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,852K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPTT by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,295K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 50.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPTT by 64.33% over the last quarter.

Connective Capital Management holds 1,178K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

