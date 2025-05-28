HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of NeuroPace (NPCE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of NeuroPace (NasdaqGM:NPCE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.82% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for NeuroPace is $17.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.82% from its latest reported closing price of $12.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NeuroPace is 73MM, a decrease of 14.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeuroPace. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 30.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPCE is 0.53%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.24% to 30,210K shares. The put/call ratio of NPCE is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kck holds 5,271K shares representing 16.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,406K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,972K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,608K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPCE by 34.88% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,584K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company.

NeuroPace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

