HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Neumora Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:NMRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.27% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neumora Therapeutics is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 81.27% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neumora Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neumora Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRA is 0.15%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.13% to 64,650K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 7,647K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,101K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares , representing an increase of 29.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRA by 4.96% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 4,461K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 3,399K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST holds 3,309K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

