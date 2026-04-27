HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of NervGen Pharma (NGEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of NervGen Pharma (NasdaqCM:NGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.65% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for NervGen Pharma is $5.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.71 to a high of $7.49. The average price target represents an increase of 47.65% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NervGen Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFG Investments holds 201K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv holds 78K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency holds 37K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.