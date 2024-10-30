HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of NANO Nuclear Energy (NasdaqCM:NNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.33% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NANO Nuclear Energy is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 90.33% from its latest reported closing price of $20.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citizens Financial Group holds 86K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 39K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers holds 31K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 25K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 24K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

