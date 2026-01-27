HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt (MOLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:MOLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 221.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt is $13.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.52 to a high of $19.55. The average price target represents an increase of 221.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt is 70MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLN is 0.07%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 3,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,221K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 91.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 54.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 73.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 220.84% over the last quarter.

