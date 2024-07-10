HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Mineralys Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MLYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.09% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mineralys Therapeutics is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 165.09% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mineralys Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineralys Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLYS is 0.63%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.63% to 42,660K shares. The put/call ratio of MLYS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catalys Pacific holds 9,195K shares representing 18.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,075K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,519K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 67.64% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,851K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares , representing an increase of 34.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLYS by 88.09% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,185K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,021K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

